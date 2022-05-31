Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 243.31 points or 0.93% at 26468.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.62%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 2.49%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.38%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.17%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.1%), MRF Ltd (up 0.62%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.44%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.38%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.83%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 417.51 or 0.75% at 55508.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.55 points or 0.62% at 16558.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 123.69 points or 0.47% at 26315.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.54 points or 0.29% at 8172.89.

On BSE,1479 shares were trading in green, 1277 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

