Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 67.38 points or 0.27% at 25489.06 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Escorts Ltd (up 1.55%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.44%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.34%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.17%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 0.24%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.06%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.97%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.48%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.34 or 0.17% at 57621.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.7 points or 0.32% at 17300.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 6.99 points or 0.02% at 28771.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.18 points or 0.12% at 8640.23.

On BSE,1687 shares were trading in green, 1143 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

