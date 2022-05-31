IRCTC Q4 PAT more than doubles to Rs 213.78 cr

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation posted a 106% jump in net profit to Rs 213.78 crore on a 103.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On a sequential basis, the PSU company's net profit increased 2.4% on a 27.9% rise in revenue from operations in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22. Profit before tax jumped 103.4% on year on year basis to Rs 283.20 crore in Q4 FY22.

Internet ticketing business revenue grew 38.1% on year on year to Rs 292.82 crore while revenue from Catering segment jumped 295.05% year on year to Rs 266.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Tourism segment revenue surged 71.75% to Rs 54.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Revenue from Rail Neer segment soared 86.6% year on year to Rs 51.88 crore during Q4 FY22. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from State Teertha stood at Rs 25.81 crore in Q4 FY22.

On full year basis, the PSU's net profit soared by nearly 250% to Rs 663.69 crore on a 140% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,879.48 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company.

Shares of IRCTC were trading 1.44% lower at Rs 684.85 on the BSE.

