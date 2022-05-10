Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 250.87 points or 1.05% at 24141.51 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bosch Ltd (up 1.66%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.6%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.53%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.51%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.26%), MRF Ltd (up 1.25%), Escorts Ltd (up 1.02%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.92%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.23%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.59 or 0.05% at 54498.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.6 points or 0.02% at 16298.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 29.48 points or 0.11% at 26670.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.38 points or 0.15% at 8035.51.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

