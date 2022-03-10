Auto stocks gain

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 692.03 points or 3.08% at 23131.09 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.45%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 4.23%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.84%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.94%),Bosch Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.23%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.2%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.19%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.09%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 2%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1102.81 or 2.02% at 55750.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 322 points or 1.97% at 16667.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 536.92 points or 2.02% at 27120.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 142.35 points or 1.78% at 8151.17.

On BSE,2565 shares were trading in green, 335 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

