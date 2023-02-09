JUST IN
Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 135.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 153.40 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 135.75% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 153.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.40164.61 -7 OPM %8.497.78 -PBDT8.576.85 25 PBT4.481.86 141 NP4.551.93 136

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

