Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 135.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 135.75% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 153.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.153.40164.618.497.788.576.854.481.864.551.93

