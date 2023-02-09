Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 135.75% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
EPL standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Future Lifestyle Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 135.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Grovy India standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 153.40 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries rose 135.75% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 153.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.40164.61 -7 OPM %8.497.78 -PBDT8.576.85 25 PBT4.481.86 141 NP4.551.93 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU