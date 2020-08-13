Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.46% to Rs 508.00 croreNet profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 459.44% to Rs 62.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 508.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 69.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 80.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.92% to Rs 1339.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1593.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales508.00383.52 32 1339.361593.00 -16 OPM %16.76-3.84 -2.52-1.54 - PBDT72.0917.61 309 -43.53-57.86 25 PBT62.2111.12 459 -69.91-80.85 14 NP62.2111.12 459 -69.91-80.85 14
