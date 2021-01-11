Prestige Estates Projects, D B Realty acquire stake in Pandora Heights

Prestige Estates Projects acquired 50% equity stake and D B Realty purchased 49% stake of Pandora Projects.

Shares of DB Realty hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 17.58 while Prestige Estates Projects rose 1.14% to Rs 288.30.

Prestige Estates Projects paid Rs 50,000 via cash consideration to acquire 50% stake of Pandora Projects. D B Realty paid Rs 49,000 to acquire 49% stake of the company. The transaction completed on 7 January 2021. Incorporated in 2014, Pandora Projects is in the real estate development which is in the initial stages.

With this acquisition, Prestige Estates Projects and D B Realty plan to undertake real estate development on a joint venture basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)