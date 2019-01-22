Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies approves transfer of leasehold land
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 103.71 croreNet Loss of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 103.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 94.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.7194.25 10 OPM %0.86-6.48 -PBDT-3.23-9.23 65 PBT-5.69-11.77 52 NP-5.69-11.77 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU