SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 103.71 crore

Net Loss of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 103.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 94.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.7194.25 10 OPM %0.86-6.48 -PBDT-3.23-9.23 65 PBT-5.69-11.77 52 NP-5.69-11.77 52

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:27 IST

