Escorts Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet loss of Escorts Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-200.00 -PBDT-0.12-0.06 -100 PBT-0.12-0.06 -100 NP-0.121.73 PL
