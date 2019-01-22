JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 1035.55 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies declined 6.42% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 1035.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 793.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1035.55793.76 30 OPM %10.6613.27 -PBDT102.02105.76 -4 PBT78.3189.86 -13 NP55.2859.07 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements