Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Atul standalone net profit rises 77.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Asian Granito India consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the June 2018 quarter
India Glycols standalone net profit rises 197.21% in the September 2018 quarter
Urbaknitt Fabs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
H T Media consolidated net profit declines 71.52% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 1035.55 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies declined 6.42% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 1035.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 793.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1035.55793.76 30 OPM %10.6613.27 -PBDT102.02105.76 -4 PBT78.3189.86 -13 NP55.2859.07 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU