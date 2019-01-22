Supreme Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 766.88 croreNet loss of Supreme Petrochem reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 27.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 766.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 720.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales766.88720.80 6 OPM %-2.986.64 -PBDT-20.7848.00 PL PBT-26.7242.77 PL NP-17.5727.98 PL
