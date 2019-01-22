JUST IN
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Supreme Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 766.88 crore

Net loss of Supreme Petrochem reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 27.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 766.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 720.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales766.88720.80 6 OPM %-2.986.64 -PBDT-20.7848.00 PL PBT-26.7242.77 PL NP-17.5727.98 PL

