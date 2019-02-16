Autoriders International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 17.20 croreNet profit of Autoriders International reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.2016.45 5 OPM %16.169.91 -PBDT2.381.17 103 PBT0.97-0.25 LP NP0.97-0.25 LP
