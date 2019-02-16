Apex Capital and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7000.00% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7000.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.710.01 7000 OPM %39.44-4600.00 -PBDT0.16-0.46 LP PBT0.16-0.46 LP NP0.12-0.46 LP
