JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2025.00% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2025.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.700.08 2025 OPM %1.18-50.00 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.04 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU