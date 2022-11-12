AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2025.00% to Rs 1.70 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2025.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.700.08 2025 OPM %1.18-50.00 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.04 25
