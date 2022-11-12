AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2025.00% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2025.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.700.081.18-50.000.070.050.070.050.050.04

