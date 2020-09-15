JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Avonmore Capital & Management Services standalone net profit declines 41.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 41.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.580.74 -22 OPM %56.9077.03 -PBDT0.330.57 -42 PBT0.330.57 -42 NP0.240.41 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU