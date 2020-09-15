Avonmore Capital & Management Services standalone net profit declines 41.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 41.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

