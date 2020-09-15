Binayaka Tex Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 61.05% to Rs 19.12 croreNet loss of Binayaka Tex Processors reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.05% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.1249.09 -61 OPM %2.563.91 -PBDT-0.171.53 PL PBT-0.921.06 PL NP-0.851.25 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU