Avro India standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Avro India rose 34.62% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.4814.609.267.811.851.101.450.811.050.78

