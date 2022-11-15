Avro India standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AVRO India reports turn around at Q1FY23 Net Profit to Rs 1.04 crore
Avro India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2022 quarter
D2C furniture brand Duraster.com to launch 3 AR-Powered experience stores
Vanbros India - Introduces their new top-of-the-line Avantgarde Furniture Collection
Saraf Furniture offers upto 60 per cent sale sitewide for celebrating its 1 million customers
-
Sales rise 47.12% to Rs 21.48 croreNet profit of Avro India rose 34.62% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.4814.60 47 OPM %9.267.81 -PBDT1.851.10 68 PBT1.450.81 79 NP1.050.78 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU