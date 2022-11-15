JUST IN
Avro India standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.12% to Rs 21.48 crore

Net profit of Avro India rose 34.62% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.4814.60 47 OPM %9.267.81 -PBDT1.851.10 68 PBT1.450.81 79 NP1.050.78 35

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

