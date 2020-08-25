Axis Bank allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 24 August 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 612,01,51,068 (306,00,75,534 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 612,01,71,068 (306,00,85,534 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

