Biocon Ltd spurts 1.33%, rises for third straight session

Biocon Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 374.25, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 17933.65. The Sensex is at 60124.93, down 0.33%. Biocon Ltd has added around 9.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13798.8, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 358.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

