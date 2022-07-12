Axis Bank Ltd soars 0.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 683.1, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.37% in last one year as compared to a 1.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 683.1, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16104.05. The Sensex is at 54025.58, down 0.68%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 5.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35469.65, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 681.95, up 0.28% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 11.37% in last one year as compared to a 1.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

