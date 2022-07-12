Ahluwalia Contracts gallops after bagging order worth Rs 150 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 9.12% to Rs 454.40 after the company announced that it has secured a new order aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

In an exchange filing on Monday (11 July 2022), the civil construction company said that the order entails construction of Amity Campus Bengaluru. The order was awarded by Ritnand Salved Education Foundation.

The company said its total order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 863 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

On consolidated basis, the company reported 14.3% rise in net profit to Rs 42.34 crore despite of 4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 730.86 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)