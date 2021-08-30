Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.81%, up for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 766, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.2% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% gain in NIFTY and a 51.86% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 766, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 16875.1. The Sensex is at 56667.56, up 0.97%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 6.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35627.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 768, up 1.91% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 54.2% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% gain in NIFTY and a 51.86% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)