Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.8, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.87% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% jump in NIFTY and a 51.86% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 284.8, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 16875.1. The Sensex is at 56667.56, up 0.97%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35627.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 285.9, up 2.95% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 6.87% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% jump in NIFTY and a 51.86% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)