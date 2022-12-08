Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.97%

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 932.65, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 932.65, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 18562.15. The Sensex is at 62420.01, up 0.01%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 6.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43098.7, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 933.5, up 1.65% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 34.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

