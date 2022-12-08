Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for five straight sessions

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 248.9, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.67% in last one year as compared to a 6% jump in NIFTY and a 16.91% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 248.9, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 18567.45. The Sensex is at 62427.21, up 0.03%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 8.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43098.7, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 250.65, up 0.74% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 11.67% in last one year as compared to a 6% jump in NIFTY and a 16.91% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)