Aditya Birla Capital rises for 2nd day; up over 25% in one month

Aditya Birla Capital rose 0.94% to Rs 161.05, extending gains for second day.

The stock has added 1.64% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 158.45 recorded on 6 December 2022.

In the past one month, the stock has gained 25.38% while the benchmark Sensex has added 2% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 88.664. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On daily chart, the stock is trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 124.56, 117.03 and 110.27, respectively.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30% to Rs 488.25 crore on 21% increase in revenue to Rs 7,210 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

