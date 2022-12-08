Moschip Tech hits the roof on inaugurating new training facility in Hyderabad

Moschip Technologies hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 69.45 after the company said it inaugurated a VLSI & embedded systems training facility in Hyderabad on 7 December 2022.

MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems (established in 2011), a fully owned subsidiary of MosChip Technologies, has been imparting training in VLSI design since 2011.

The institute has now moved into a new facility in Hyderabad. It has also partnered with Cadence Design Systems to expand and enhance the program.

The institute has collaborated with a leading EDA tool provider, Cadence Design Systems, to train students in using cutting edge CAD tools and create talent pool for rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

The new infrastructure is spread across 15,000 sq. ft. and can accommodate more than 600 students per year (300 per batch at a time) to train students in multiple domains like physical design, analog layout, design verification & embedded systems.

Venkata Simhadri, MD & CEO of MosChip says, "Our training facility has been providing world-class training since 2011 and trained thousands of students who are employed in almost every leading semiconductor company in the world. Our new training facility gives us the ability to serve the growing demands of the industry and I thank our EDA partners for their support over the years."

Moschip Technologies is a semiconductor and system design company with a focus on Turnkey ASICs, Mixed Signal IP, Semiconductor & Product Engineering, and IoT solutions catering to aerospace & defence, consumer electronics, and automotive, medical, networking & telecommunications.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 22.50% to Rs 1.24 crore on 29.27% rise in net sales to Rs 49.15 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

