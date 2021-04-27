Axis Bank Ltd stays supported

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 700.95, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.9% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.7% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.95, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48827.09, up 0.91%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 0.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32275.15, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 356.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 702.65, up 0.28% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 53.9% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.7% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 85 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

