K.P. Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zen Technologies Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd and Jindal Photo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2021.

Zen Technologies Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd and Jindal Photo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2021.

K.P. Energy Ltd spiked 15.98% to Rs 92.15 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20064 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd soared 14.52% to Rs 111.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd surged 13.08% to Rs 563.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13317 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 29.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20530 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd advanced 9.95% to Rs 94.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5025 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)