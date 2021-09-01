Oberoi Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BF Investment Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Havells India Ltd and NELCO Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2021.

Oberoi Realty Ltd surged 6.63% to Rs 748.95 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21901 shares in the past one month.

BF Investment Ltd spiked 6.17% to Rs 365.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6334 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd soared 5.66% to Rs 2730. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14647 shares in the past one month.

Havells India Ltd added 5.40% to Rs 1336.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd rose 4.99% to Rs 538.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54197 shares in the past one month.

