B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.58% to Rs 65.29 croreNet Loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.58% to Rs 65.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales65.29174.49 -63 OPM %2.313.61 -PBDT-6.83-5.09 -34 PBT-9.59-8.43 -14 NP-2.66-24.23 89
