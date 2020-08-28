B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.58% to Rs 65.29 crore

Net Loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.58% to Rs 65.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.65.29174.492.313.61-6.83-5.09-9.59-8.43-2.66-24.23

