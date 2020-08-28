GMR Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 833.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1126.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Orbit Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 43.66% to Rs 1006.43 croreNet Loss of GMR Infrastructure reported to Rs 833.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 336.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.66% to Rs 1006.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1786.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1006.431786.25 -44 OPM %-3.1032.41 -PBDT-721.82-19.48 -3605 PBT-984.95-280.00 -252 NP-833.87-336.12 -148
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU