GMR Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 833.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.66% to Rs 1006.43 crore

Net Loss of GMR Infrastructure reported to Rs 833.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 336.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.66% to Rs 1006.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1786.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1006.431786.25 -44 OPM %-3.1032.41 -PBDT-721.82-19.48 -3605 PBT-984.95-280.00 -252 NP-833.87-336.12 -148

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 14:12 IST

