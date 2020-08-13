B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.874.599.453.271.110.731.060.680.810.50

