B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 4.87 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.874.59 6 OPM %9.453.27 -PBDT1.110.73 52 PBT1.060.68 56 NP0.810.50 62
