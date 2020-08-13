JUST IN
Business Standard

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.874.59 6 OPM %9.453.27 -PBDT1.110.73 52 PBT1.060.68 56 NP0.810.50 62

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:05 IST

