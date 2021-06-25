Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2021 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bafna Pharma spurts after UK MHRA approval for packaging lines
Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2020 quarter
ICICI Bank, L&T Tech, Tata Chemicals in spotlight
Lupin gains on launching generic anti-diarrheal drug in US
Sun Pharma settles patent dispute for generic lenalidomide capsules in U.S.
-
Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 21.84 croreNet profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against net loss of Rs 25.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales rose 67.69% to Rs 71.22 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 42.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Mar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Sales21.8413.13 66 71.2242.47 68 OPM %19.2832.37 -14.462.92 - PBDT4.143.55 17 10.311.40 636 PBT2.643.03 -13 5.83-1.87 LP NP2.64-0.16 LP 5.83-25.20 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU