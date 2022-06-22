Cyient launches AI-powered platform to accelerate hyper-automation

The technology solutions company on Wednesday announced the launch of an AI-powered framework for automated system and software testing (CyFAST), to accelerate end-to-end test automation.

The platform enables end-to-end test automation across web, mobile, desktop, and embedded application and hardware devices, providing a comprehensive environment for managing testing projects, the company said.

The need to integrate hardware, embedded, software, and connectivity aspects with the requisite domain knowledge require enterprises to access diverse skill sets at scale, manage the testing of software across a distributed environment / multiple platforms, and make high upfront investments. CyFAST addresses these challenges by providing a single framework that leverages existing automation assets to enable end-to-end system & software testing along with planning and scheduling multisite and parallel execution of test cases. This innovative platform enables efficient and high-quality testing of complex systems and software, leveraging cognitive intelligence for optimized test orchestration, risk-based testing, and regulatory documentation.

"Enterprises have spent about US$250 billion in 2021, on smart, connected, and autonomous products, with expectations of 15-20% CAGR through 2025. While more than 90% of enterprises are actively thinking about integrating software and digital technologies in their products, only ~25% have managed to scale their initiatives across multiple product lines and geographies, indicating huge potential for future growth," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on this launch, Rajaneesh Kini, chief technology officer (CTO) of Cyient said, "CyFAST is yet another testimonial of Cyient's commitment to delivering value to its customers through industry-centric technology-led solutions. While this platform's benefits will have a bearing on almost every sector, the automotive, mobility, and medical device industries will witness significant impact through reduced test cycles and agility. Our platform has been built on a plug-and-play model with an integrated dashboard, enabling 50% faster time to market while delivering 30% cost savings through efficient test coverage and better productivity."

Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17% to Rs 154.20 crore while revenue declined 0.19% to Rs 1,181.20 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Cyient were down 0.36% to Rs 799.45 on the BSE.

