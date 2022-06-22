Salasar Techno Engg board approves fund raising worth Rs 200 cr

-
ALSO READ
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Announces Split at 1:10 Ratio
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the December 2021 quarter
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. up by 4 percent in a neutral market on stock split plan; zooms 15 percent in 1 month
Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 25.70% in the March 2022 quarter
-
The board of the engineering company on Wednesday approved raising upto Rs 200 crore via multiple fund raising options and enhancing borrowing limits to Rs 700 crore.The company's board approved raising upto Rs 200 crore through allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment and/or through qualified institutional placements (QIPs), foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB), American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), global depository receipt (GDRs) issues, or allotment of shares to the existing shareholders on right basis, or in any combination thereof, in one or more tranches.
The board decided to appoint various intermediaries, merchant bankers, advisors, legal counsel etc, and constitute a board's fund-raising committee for proposed fund raising program.
Further, the board also approved enhancement of borrowing limits from Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore.
The company said the shareholders' approval for the same will be taken by way of passing resolutions through postal ballot.
Salasar Techno Engineering is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 25.7% decline in net profit to Rs 7.2 crore despite of 0.4% rise in net sales to Rs 212.28 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering were down 1.22% at Rs 237.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU