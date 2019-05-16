Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 108.62 crore

Net profit of Deepak Spinners reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.46% to Rs 13.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 474.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 439.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales108.62109.54 -1 474.69439.65 8 OPM %6.324.96 -8.377.35 - PBDT5.764.32 33 33.3023.13 44 PBT1.680.19 784 17.296.68 159 NP1.46-0.14 LP 13.735.71 140

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 16:22 IST

