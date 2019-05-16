Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 164.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Deepak Spinners gets credit ratings from India Ratings
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 14.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 108.62 croreNet profit of Deepak Spinners reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.46% to Rs 13.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 474.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 439.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales108.62109.54 -1 474.69439.65 8 OPM %6.324.96 -8.377.35 - PBDT5.764.32 33 33.3023.13 44 PBT1.680.19 784 17.296.68 159 NP1.46-0.14 LP 13.735.71 140
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU