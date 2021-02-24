Bajaj Auto Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3899.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 11:42 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.62% rally in NIFTY and a 42.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3899.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 11:42 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 14820.45. The Sensex is at 50032.51, up 0.57%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has eased around 6.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10379.55, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3902.8, down 0.5% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 32.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.62% rally in NIFTY and a 42.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

