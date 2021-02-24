Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.8, up 1.77% on the day as on 11:43 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.93% in last one year as compared to a 25.62% jump in NIFTY and a 53.44% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.8, up 1.77% on the day as on 11:43 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 14820.45. The Sensex is at 50035.45, up 0.57%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 23.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3749.55, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 846.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 686.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

