NMDC Ltd in demand

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 124.2, up 1.1% on the day as on 11:42 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.61% in last one year as compared to a 25.62% gain in NIFTY and a 53.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.2, up 1.1% on the day as on 11:42 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 14820.45. The Sensex is at 50035.45, up 0.57%. NMDC Ltd has added around 12.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3749.55, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.1, up 0.77% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 22.61% in last one year as compared to a 25.62% gain in NIFTY and a 53.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)