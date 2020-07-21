Mastek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd and Den Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2020.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd and Den Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2020.

Mastek Ltd surged 16.33% to Rs 492.7 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 64569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17002 shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 151.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47624 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd soared 11.88% to Rs 29.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18895 shares in the past one month.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd rose 10.24% to Rs 84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45320 shares in the past one month.

Den Networks Ltd jumped 9.98% to Rs 109.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79180 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)