Bank of Maharashtra leads gainers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2020.

Bank of Maharashtra soared 11.92% to Rs 12.02 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India spiked 10.39% to Rs 18.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd surged 9.91% to Rs 52.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd gained 9.87% to Rs 133.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98225 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose 8.16% to Rs 1520.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

