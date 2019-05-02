TVS Motor drops after poor Q4 result

lost 3.53% to Rs 473.80 at 10:15 IST on BSE after net profit fell 19.19% to Rs 133.83 crore on 9.23% rise in total income to Rs 4387.60 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday, 30 April 2019. Stock markets remained closed on 1 May 2019 for a local holiday.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 119.69 points, or 0.31% to 39,151.24

On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 62,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 477.80 and hit a low of Rs 452.15 so far during the day.

TVS Motor Company's EBITDA was Rs 308.1 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared to Rs 295.2 crore in Q4 March 2018, a growth of 4.4%. EBITDA for Q4 March 2019 was 7%.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew to 9.07 lakh units in Q4 March 2019 from 8.89 lakh units in Q4 March 2018.

is a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

