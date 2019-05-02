TVS Motor Company Ltd Slides 7.11%, S&P BSE Auto index Drops 1.17%

has lost 6.1% over last one month compared to 3% fall in S&P BSE Auto and 0.34% drop in the SENSEX

lost 7.11% today to trade at Rs 456.25. The S&P BSE Auto is down 1.17% to quote at 18618.62. The is down 3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 3.32% and Ltd lost 2.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went down 27.14 % over last one year compared to the 10.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 6.1% over last one month compared to 3% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.34% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57160 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74208 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 693.4 on 30 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 448.5 on 26 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)