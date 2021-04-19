Volumes jump at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18960 shares

Linde India Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 April 2021.

Team Lease Services Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18960 shares. The stock dropped 6.31% to Rs.3,052.10. Volumes stood at 9653 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84815 shares. The stock increased 0.55% to Rs.1,900.00. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 11.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.27% to Rs.494.75. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 8.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.17% to Rs.227.00. Volumes stood at 33396 shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd saw volume of 37.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.21% to Rs.133.85. Volumes stood at 10.16 lakh shares in the last session.

