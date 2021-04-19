Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 95.4 points or 3.84% at 2387.8 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 6.36%), DLF Ltd (down 5.43%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.83%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 4.42%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 4.06%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.92%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.28%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.67%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.55%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 975.39 or 2% at 47856.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 287.05 points or 1.96% at 14330.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 358.03 points or 1.7% at 20660.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 125.01 points or 1.82% at 6759.94.

On BSE,665 shares were trading in green, 2210 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

