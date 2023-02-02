Hero MotoCorp sell 3.56 lakh units in January 2023

Hero MotoCorp sold 356,690 units in January 2023 as compared to 380,476 units in January 2022.

The company sold in domestic market 349,437 units in January 2023 compared to 358,660 units in January 2022.

Exports stood at 7,253 units in January 2023 compared to 21,816 units in January 2022.

Total sales comprised of motorcycle sales of 333,638 units and scooter sales of 23,052 units.

The company expects the demand to build-up in the festive and marriage season in the latter part of the month, post the commencement of the auspicious period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)