Sicagen India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd, Pokarna Ltd and Sambhaav Media Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2019.

Sicagen India Ltd surged 14.12% to Rs 29.1 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4601 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 12.78% to Rs 62.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2636 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 630 shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd gained 10.69% to Rs 136.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5247 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 3.96. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2927 shares in the past one month.

