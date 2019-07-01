Va Tech Wabag Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd and Manpasand Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2019.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd surged 12.33% to Rs 347 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 79662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8222 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd soared 6.45% to Rs 114.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd spiked 5.48% to Rs 148.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36534 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd exploded 5.25% to Rs 1056. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36261 shares in the past one month.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd gained 4.94% to Rs 37.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81314 shares in the past one month.

